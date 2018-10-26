Authorities searching for man accused of having gun on Rustburg Middle School property

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with finding a suspect accused of having a gun on school property, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Rustburg Middle School was placed on a modified lockdown as a precaution on Friday in response to the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities are searching for Joshua Jewell, who is wanted for possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities say the incident began when a School Resource Officer responded to a report two suspicious people on the football field behind the school on Friday. The two people then ran away into the woods near the field.

The sheriff's office says it dispatched additional support, and deputies found one of the people.

Responders were told that the person was running away from Jewell, who was reported to be chasing him with a gun.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is still searching for Jewell. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at 434-332-9574.

