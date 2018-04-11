Man charged in connection with missing Appomattox County woman's death

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - A 21-year-old man is in custody, charged in connection with the disappearance and death of a missing Appomattox County woman found dead Tuesday.

Felix Jefferson was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.

Jefferson faces charges of accessory after the fact of a homicide and accessory after the fact in a felony.

On April 6, Lisa Henderson, 22, was reported missing and her last known location was in Campbell County.

Two days later, her car was found in the 2500 block of Carter Street in Lynchburg.

Tuesday, investigators found her body in a wooded area on Plumb Branchy Road in the Concord area of Campbell County.

The findings at the scene indicate that foul play was involved, according to the Sheriff's Office office.

Henderson's body has been taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 434-332-9580 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

