Missing Appomattox County woman found dead, person in custody, mother says

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. - A 22-year-old Appomattox woman who was considered to be in extreme danger has been found dead, according to her mother.

The body was found in a wooded area in Campbell County, at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to Appomattox County Sheriff Barry Letterman.

Authorities told Henderson that they have one person in custody and that they are looking for other people. She said police would not tell her who is in custody.

Lisa Henderson was last seen on April 5 in Lynchburg.

On Sunday morning, Appomattox County sheriff's deputies found Henderson's 2005 Chevrolet Impala empty in Lynchburg.

Stay with 10 News for more on this breaking story.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.