Man dead after Big Island fire burns 90 percent of his body

BIG ISLAND, Va. - A man is dead after being burned in a fire this week, according to Bedford County Fire and Rescue.

90 percent of 65-year-old Freddy Markam's body was burned after a fire broke out at his house, located on Bell Hill Farms Road, on Tuesday morning.

Markam was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for his burns.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, according to Chief Jack Jones.

Bedford County authorities were also unable to determine the cause of another fire located on Goose Creek Valley Road that killed a family dog and forced a man to climb out of a second story window to escape the flames.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.