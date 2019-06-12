Man distracted gas station employees to grab cash, Lynchburg police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are looking for a man who they say distracted gas station employees and grabbed cash.

It happened Thursday evening at the Marathon gas station on Wards Road.

Police say the man drove off in a white vehicle after taking the money. They believe that he lives in either Lynchburg or Campbell County.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bond with the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6060, extension 550. You also may remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers.

