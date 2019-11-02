Man shot while running away from a party in Lynchburg, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A man is recovering from gunshot wounds he says he got while running away from a party Saturday morning.

Police say a man came into Lynchburg General Hospital with a single gunshot wound around 4 a.m., he said he was shot running away from what was a party in the 2900 block of Langhorne Road.

Officers had responded just three hours earlier to a shots fired call along that block.

Officers say a party was dispersing, and shots were fired from multiple unknown shooters.

The gunshot wound is considered non-life threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this malicious wounding investigation is asked to contact Lynchburg Police.

