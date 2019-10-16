Man wanted for questioning in connection with electronics theft in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Authorities need your help to find a man wanted for questioning in Campbell County.

The Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find the unidentified man who is wanted for questioning in connection with an electronics theft that took place on Oct. 6 in the Smoky Hollow area.

Authorities also shared a photo of a vehicle that may have been used during a crime.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator Michael Colbert with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, at 434-332-9708 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.

