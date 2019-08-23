Man who allegedly crashed into Lynchburg business facing DUI, urinating in public, other charges

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A man is facing a series of charges after authorities say he crashed into a Lynchburg business Friday morning.

Authorities say officers responded to Buddy's Home Furnishings around 8:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a gray Toyota Tacoma that crashed into the building.

Buddy's Home Furnishings was reportedly open at the time, but no one was hurt in the incident, according to police.

Before crashing into Buddy's Home Furnishings, authorities say the driver, 43-year-old Robert Day, of Forest, tried to turn onto Fort Avenue from the business across the street but was unable to because of his acceleration and speed. He then reportedly went across all four lanes of Fort Avenue and into the parking lot of the business before driving into the building.

Officers say Day was found inside the business and was taken into custody. He was charged with DUI-D, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, property damage and urinating in public.

According to police, Day was the only person in the car and was not hurt.

