Missing Campbell County woman found dead

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. - Police have found the body of a missing 49-year-old Campbell County woman.

Amanda Carlson was last seen on March 19 by Region Ten staff, leaving their facility at 502 Old Lynchburg Road in Albemarle County.

There are no signs of foul play, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

Police, along with help from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, searched the woods near Carlson's last known location.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED MARCH 22

Authorities are asking for your help to find a missing Campbell County woman.

Amanda Carlson, 49, of Concord, was last seen during the early evening hours of Monday near the 500 block of Old Lynchburg Road in Albemarle County.

There is concern for her well-being, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

Carlson is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Mike Wells at 434-296-5807 or Crimes Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

