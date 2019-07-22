New play area opens at River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Taking children under the sea, but indoors.

The River Ridge Mall opened a new play area this weekend.

Mall officials shared pictures with 10 News of children meeting mermaids and sea mascots.

Mall officials say the play area complements the new aquarium, SeaQuest, expected to open this summer.

It includes ocean-themed tunnels, climbers and ramps.

While children play, parents can park the strollers, sit on stools or charge their phones at the charging stations nearby.

Visitors can find the play area near T.J. Maxx, JCPenney.

