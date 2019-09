LYNCHBURG, Va. - A fire broke out at a Lynchburg senior living community on Monday just before 4 p.m.

It happened at Pearls of Life at Liberty Ridge, a Runk & Pratt community, on 170 Monica Boulevard.

Authorities say mulch and a deck caught on fire.

No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

