Parents of missing Campbell County teens asking public for help

CAMBPELL COUNTY, Va. - The mothers of two missing 15-year-olds are doing whatever they can to bring their children home.

Jasmyn Gordon and Jacob Morris were last seen Sept. 17 in the Leesville Road area of Campbell County. Gordon and Morris, who were in a relationship, are believed to have run away together.

Gordon is 5 feet, 5 inches and 110 pounds with long, sandy hair and green eyes. Morris is 5 feet, 6 inches and 117 pounds with black hair, hazel eyes, and a large birthmark on his face.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office investigator on the case says Gordon and Morris are sophomores at Brookville High School.

Gordon's mother, Julie Nowlin, and Morris' mother, Rebecca Morris, both say it has been hard wondering where their kids have been for more than a week.

"I just want to bring my baby home," Nowlin said. ""Are they warm? Are they eating? Are friends giving them food? If anyone has any information, please contact somebody."

"We miss them, and I would do anything," Morris said. "Just someone reach out."

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff's Office at 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.