Police are investigating overnight break-in at pizza shop

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a break-in that occurred at JoJo Pizza overnight.

Officers responded to 1400 Lakeside Drive for a report of breaking and entering at 10:37 a.m. Sunday.

An unknown offender or offenders were able to escape with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Lynchburg Police Department extended its appreciation to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, which assisted the investigation with the use of a police K-9.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Davis at 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

