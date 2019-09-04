Randolph College looking to honor local science teacher

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Calling all science teachers.

Randolph College wants to honor a local science teacher in the Central Virginia who is showing excellence and providing inspirational guidance to students in the classroom.

Next year, organizers want to give one winner $2,500 to help the teacher and school department succeed.

Organizers say there's a shortage of science teachers and they hope the reward will inspire teachers to keep going.

"It's a start in recognizing teachers and bringing them to the forefront and giving them incentive to continue doing the great work that they do," said Peter Sheldon, a professor of physics and engineering at Randolph.

Nominate a local science teacher and find out more about Randolph College Science Festival’s Regional Science Teaching Award at http://randolphscience.org/scifeststar/.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.