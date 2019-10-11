Rockbridge County added to growing list of local burn bans

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - Rockbridge County is joining the growing list of cities and counties that have a burn ban in place.
The county enacted the open-air burn ban on Oct. 11.
A violation of the burn ban is punishable as a Class 1 misdemeanor, which, if convicted could land the perpetrator up to a year in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500.
Here is a list of all cities and counties currently under a burn ban:
- Amherst County
- Henry County
- Floyd County
- Radford
- Rocky Mount
- Danville
- Wythe County
- Patrick County
- Montgomery County
- Pittsylvania County
- Franklin County
- Bland County
- Giles County
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.