Rockbridge County added to growing list of local burn bans

One of 11 counties, three cities with burn ban in place

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - Rockbridge County is joining the growing list of cities and counties that have a burn ban in place. 

The county enacted the open-air burn ban on Oct. 11. 

A violation of the burn ban is punishable as a Class 1 misdemeanor, which, if convicted could land the perpetrator up to a year in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

Here is a list of all cities and counties currently under a burn ban: 

  • Amherst County 
  • Henry County 
  • Floyd County
  • Radford 
  • Rocky Mount
  • Danville
  • Wythe County 
  • Patrick County 
  • Montgomery County 
  • Pittsylvania County 
  • Franklin County 
  • Bland County 
  • Giles County

