Rockbridge County added to growing list of local burn bans

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - Rockbridge County is joining the growing list of cities and counties that have a burn ban in place.

The county enacted the open-air burn ban on Oct. 11.

A violation of the burn ban is punishable as a Class 1 misdemeanor, which, if convicted could land the perpetrator up to a year in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

Here is a list of all cities and counties currently under a burn ban:

Amherst County

Henry County

Floyd County

Radford

Rocky Mount

Danville

Wythe County

Patrick County

Montgomery County

Pittsylvania County

Franklin County

Bland County

Giles County

