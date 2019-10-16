SeaQuest Lynchburg opens to the public Friday

LYNCHBURG, Va. - You don't have to travel far to interact with animals from Australia, Africa, Asia or even places like Iceland because now they're at the brand new SeaQuest Lynchburg in River Ridge Mall.

Wednesday and Thursday people who purchased a membership get an exclusive opening. Then Friday is the grand opening for the public.

River Ridge Mall says this opening is a moment that's been in the works since the first of the year.

Before SeaQuest Lynchburg opens its doors to the community, 10 News Reporter Megan Woods got a chance to go behind the scenes to see what's in store.

For more information on Sea Quest Lynchburg ticketing click here.

SeaQuest Lynchburg hours reflect River Ridge Mall hours.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.