LYNCHBURG, Va. - It's taking a bit longer than expected to build an aquarium in the River Ridge Mall.

When SeaQuest announced it was coming to Lynchburg in March, the plan was for it to open in late summer.

Katie Farris, the mall's marketing manager, says that the goal now is for the aquarium to open in September.

SeaQuest will bring reptiles, tropical birds, eels, stingrays, otters and more.

Guests will be able to hand-feed many of the animals.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.