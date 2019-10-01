SeaQuest will open this month in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - After some delays, SeaQuest has announced when it will open in Lynchburg's River Ridge Mall.

Mark your calendar for Friday, Oct. 18, when you'll be able to see 1,200 animals from five different continents.

In total, the 20,000 square-foot space will offer guests an educational and interactive animal experience.

Those who are members can attend an exclusive member previous on Oct. 16 and 17.

If you'd like to be a member, SeaQuest is extending its 50% off membership sale until Oct. 15.

"We are very excited to open our doors right here in Lynchburg," said SeaQuest Lynchburg general manager Shannon Jeirles. "Guests will go on a Quest around the planet, where they can swim with stingrays and sharks, hand feed birds, interact with reptiles and mammals and so much more."

While there's been excitement around the aquarium's coming to Lynchburg, PETA has been adamantly against SeaQuest's opening.

