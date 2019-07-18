Spirit FM creates LOVEworks sign out of radio equipment

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Signs of love.

When you pass SpiritFM on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg, you will see the four giant letters reminding you - you are loved.

The radio station made the portable sign to take on remote locations.

It’s made out of radio equipment parts and it even plays music.

"We've had tons of people stop by, take selfies. They post them on social media and we're having so much fun seeing all of the selfies, and families take pictures when they post them on social media they hashtag my Spirit FM," said Jess, Spirit FM morning show co-host

This is one of more than 150 LOVEworks across Virginia.

