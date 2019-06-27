State Games of America kicks off in July, attracting young, old competitors

LYNCHBURG, Va. - "I see people coming in there waiting to die," Joe Lindsoe said.



Lindsoe, 89, lives in a retirement home in Lynchburg.

"This is against my religion. I want to live to be a 100 and be active and help society," Lindsoe said.



He'll be turning 90 years old when competing in the State Games of America next month.

"I have to play in the 75 and over. So I have to play against those young kids 75. I'm really looking forward to it," Lindsoe said.



Lindsoe plays Pickleball and learned about it while vacationing in Florida.

He's been a professional in the game for 30 years.

"We play three times a week for two hours."



Lindsoe a local athlete will be giving his out of town competitors a good swing in the game.

It's the first time the State Games of America will be in Lynchburg.

From July 31 to Aug. 4, 15,000 people will be on Liberty's campus competing in a variety of games.

Organizers and the city have been working to prepare and believe they will see a $10 million economic impact.

"They've been very helpful in trying to get the hotels ready, get the restaurants ready and we're ready for that," Dan Foutz, president of Virginia Amateur Sports, said.

The competition attracts athletes young and old. No matter the age, Lindso wants the people who come see him play know one thing.

"Doesn't matter if you win or lose. Just have fun and that's the name of the game. Have fun," Lindsoe said.

