Storm cleanup continues at University of Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Tuesday's weather put a damper on fixing storm damages at the University of Lynchburg's campus.

The storm on Sunday knocked down a big maple tree onto the Criminology building on Westwood Drive.

The university tells 10 News there was one professor inside at the time, but he was not injured.

The tree fell on the conference room, damaging the roof and the side of the house.

University crews have put a tarp on the house and checked its foundation.

"On our original inspection we thought the foundation was damaged but we found our foundation is good so the house is repairable. So we're probably looking at three or four weeks to get it all back into operation and back up to 100%," Boyce Hamlet, director of physical plant, said.

University officials say the estimated cost is still unknown and they hope to find out this week.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.