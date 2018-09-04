Suspects steal 7 guns from Campbell County gun store

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - For the fourth time in four months a local gun store has been the target of thieves.

The latest happened in Campbell County early Tuesday morning.

Jason Campbell the manager at Indian Rock Tactical said that around 1 a.m., the store's surveillance camera recorded three people breaking the front door glass and crawling inside, before getting away with seven rifles. The Wards Road store opened last December and had not had issues before, but Campbell's disappointed and upset.

"We are a small business, locally owned. Our owners are from Bedford. I mean we are the community. It hurts us but we'll rebuild, we'll get stronger. We'll take measures from this happening in the future," Campbell said.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is teaming with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on the investigation. Deputies said a pawn shop on Waterlick Road was also hit Tuesday morning and it appears to be related to the incident at Indian Rock.

