Thomas Jefferson's birthday will not be an observed holiday in Charlottesville anymore

BEDFORD, Va. - Thomas Jefferson’s birthday will not be an observed holiday in Charlottesville eany more..

On Wednesday, City Council members voted to discontinue Jefferson’s birthday, April 13, as a city holiday and observe emancipated slaves instead.

10 News got local reaction to the decision as many flocked to Thomas Jefferson Poplar Forest for the Fourth of July.

Jeffery Nichols, president and CEO of Thomas Jefferson Poplar Forest, says Jefferson believed the only holiday that should be celebrated is Independence Day.

He added Charlottesville’s decision doesn’t change the work they do at Poplar Forest.

“He also wrote every 20 years, people should be able to make up their own minds on how to move forward. For us, obviously we wish it would remain a holiday in honor of Jefferson. But it’s up to the people of Charlottesville and obviously, that’s what they decided to do,” Nichols said.

Charlottesville will celebrate Liberation and Freedom Day on March 3.

