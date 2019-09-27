Two missing teens found after extensive, week-long search in Campbell County and beyond

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - After more than a week-long, extensive search, two Campbell County teens were found safe.

The Sheriff's Office thanked the Bedford County Sheriff's Office and EMS personnel for their role in locating the 15-year-olds, but did not mention where the teens were found.

Jacob Morris and Jasmyn Gordan were reported as runaways/missing persons on Sept. 17 by their families, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities believed that the two were traveling together.

