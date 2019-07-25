Two vehicles stolen, several others broken into in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is investigating several vehicle break-ins that happened late Wednesday night.

The break-ins occurred in the 7000 blocks of Wards Road.

Two vehicles were stolen but were later recovered after they were found abandoned at the intersection of Hawkins and Wards roads.

Investigators have evidence that the suspect or suspects injured themselves at the scene. They will likely have visible cuts or injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Stuart Herndon with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at 434-332-9574 or contact Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Tips of value may be eligible for a reward through Crime Stoppers.

