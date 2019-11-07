VDOT reminding drivers to move over or slow down when there's an accident

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Virginia Department of Transportation wants to bring attention to the importance of emergency response.

Traffic Incident Management Week is coming up.

VDOT is reminding drivers to move over or slow down when they see an accident.

VDOT said 10 first responders or transportation officials have died while helping at the scene of an accident.

To help raise awareness, for the first time, Lynchburg towing companies, firefighters, police, and state troopers educated drivers on why their safety is important, too.

"We just want people to know that we're out there. We're out there to work for them. We need them to work with us so that we all remain safe at the end of the day," Paula Jones, a spokesperson for VDOT, said.

Traffic Incident Management Week starts Monday.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.