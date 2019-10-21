Food delivery app, local restaurants to provide free, hot Thanksgiving meals for families in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Thanksgiving is a month away.

Some local families will be eating for free, thanks to a food app and its partners.

Waitr, a food delivery app, and its some of its restaurant partners in the Lynchburg area will come together to deliver free and hot meal to families in need.

Waitr says it wants customers to keep doing what they've already been doing and that's ordering.

Officials say the money made from orders through Nov 22 will go toward its Share Thanksgiving Food Drive campaign.

“Waitr is a part of this community. And because we are a part of this community, we want to make sure (residents) are benefiting from us being here,” said Beryl Bass, the marketing manager for Danville and Lynchburg.

The meals will be delivered Monday through Wednesday of Thanksgiving week.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.