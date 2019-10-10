Water main break closes Lynchburg's Rivermont Ave.

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Thanks to a water main break, commuters in the Hill City might see some delays Thursday morning.

Officials say a water main break has closed Rivermont Ave. at Link Road.

The following detours are in place:

Westbound traffic on Rivermont (away from Lynchburg) is being detoured onto VES Road to Williams Road to Trents Ferry Road.

Eastbound traffic on Rivermont (into Lynchburg) is being detoured onto Parkland Drive to Link Road.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible, and those who use Link Road are asked to find an alternate route onto Rivermont Ave. until further notice.

People who live in the area might notice discolored water or low water pressure while the main is being repaired.

