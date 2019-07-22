Weekend storm brings down trees, power lines in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A week of heat came to a crashing halt in Lynchburg when serious storms caused damage throughout the city.

Lynchburg Public Works officials said there were up to 25 places in the city where fallen trees blocked off roads Sunday evening. Some trees also brought down power lines, which left some residents without power. The city says utility companies will have to clean up utility lines before trees can be removed.

One of the largest downed trees fell across Myrtle Street near its intersection with Toledo Avenue. Neighbor Karl Westerhoff says the oak tree fell around 2:30 Sunday afternoon and left the neighborhood wiith no electricity for hours.

"I was watching the storm outside of my window, and this huge gust of wind came through," Westerhoff said. "The tree came down, the wires were sparking and power went out. It was crazy."

Lynchburg Public Works officials say the city called in extra workers to help clear the streets as quickly as they could.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.