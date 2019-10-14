'We'll be missing a good man,' neighbors say after man dies in Campbell County house fire

CONCORD, Va. - William Martin and his neighbors on Roundtree Road, in Campbell County, are all close.



"You just have friends you get used to, coming to visit and now that's over," Martin said.



Martin will no longer get to visit his neighbor and friend at 705 Roundtree Road because that neighbor died in a house fire Monday morning.



"When I found it was him, (I thought about) the times I used to just make a trip down here sometimes to check on him, sometimes to talk to him," Martin said.



It was after 2:15 a.m. when firefighters were called to battle the blaze.



"There was a large amount of fire on one side of the house," said Randall Johnson, fire marshal.

Neighbors on scene told first responders the man was inside.

10 News reporter Magdala Louissaint asked, "Can you say what part of the home you all found him?" Johnson replied, "The fire itself and the situation that surrounds itself is under investigation, so I probably won't speak to that at this time."

Martin said the victim was injured in an accident, which left him with one leg and in a wheelchair.



The two would swap stories when Martin would visit.

"He was a hardworking man, I know that, because he was telling me some of the history of when he did construction work and how he built ... houses and worked on roofs and things like that," Martin said.



Other neighbors were too emotional to go on camera, but said the man moved in four years ago and had no family in the area, so they all tried their best to make him feel like he belonged.



"We'll be missing a good man, a good, decent man," Martin said.

While the fire here is under investigation, officials say the victim's body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to find out the cause of death. Neighbors have shared the name of the victim with us, but we are choosing not to name him until investigators have released it.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.