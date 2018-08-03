What to know about the 'high hazard' College Lake Dam in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Amid concerns that the College Lake Dam may fail, here are some facts to know about the dam.

The dam was built in 1934 by the Virginia Department of Highways

Both the dam and road are owned by the city of Lynchburg

The reservoir is owned by Lynchburg College

In 2011, the dam was listed among high hazard dams in need of repair in Virginia by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation

The original surface area of the lake was reported to be 44 acres and has been reduced to 19 acres due to sedimentation, according to the University of Lynchburg .

. In July 2014, the city of Lynchburg and then-Lynchburg College initiated a study to asses the condition of both the lake and the dam

Two possible solutions of the study are two either rehabilitate the dam to meet current dam safety regulations or decommission the dam

Wetland Studies and Solutions, Inc. is working on a stabilization/removal project regarding the College Lake Dam

If the dam does break, Thursday night or Friday morning, the water depth at Lynchburg could exceed 17 feet in 7 minutes.

