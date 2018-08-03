What to know about the 'high hazard' College Lake Dam in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Amid concerns that the College Lake Dam may fail, here are some facts to know about the dam.
- The dam was built in 1934 by the Virginia Department of Highways
- Both the dam and road are owned by the city of Lynchburg
- The reservoir is owned by Lynchburg College
- In 2011, the dam was listed among high hazard dams in need of repair in Virginia by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation
- The original surface area of the lake was reported to be 44 acres and has been reduced to 19 acres due to sedimentation, according to the University of Lynchburg.
- In July 2014, the city of Lynchburg and then-Lynchburg College initiated a study to asses the condition of both the lake and the dam
- Two possible solutions of the study are two either rehabilitate the dam to meet current dam safety regulations or decommission the dam
- Wetland Studies and Solutions, Inc. is working on a stabilization/removal project regarding the College Lake Dam
- If the dam does break, Thursday night or Friday morning, the water depth at Lynchburg could exceed 17 feet in 7 minutes.
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.