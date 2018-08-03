Evacuations underway with threat of Lynchburg's College Lake Dam failing

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Severe weather in Lynchburg is causing evacuations for some as a dam may fail.

With the threat of the College Lake Dam failing, evacuations for those who live near the dam in the Blackwater Creek Trail area are underway, according to the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services.

At this time, the dam has not failed and is being closely monitored by emergency personnel for any signs of structural failure, according to the National Weather Service.

If a complete failure of the dam occurs, the water depth at Lynchburg could exceed 17 feet in 7 minutes.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Blackwater Creek below the dam has been issued until 3:15 a.m.

At 10:01 p.m. the Lynchburg Water Resources Department reported that 4 to 6 inches of heavy rain earlier in the evening has caused College Lake to fill beyond its capacity and that 12 to 18 inches of water are flowing over Lakeside Drive into Blackwater Creek.

There are no evacuations happening at the University of Lynchburg as the university is not downstream of the dam, according to a university official.

Flash Flood Warning including Lynchburg VA until 3:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/XrzznOsmWi — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) August 3, 2018

This warning includes the following streams and drainages:

James River

Blackwater Creek

Williams Run

Ivy Creek

If you are in low lying areas below the College Lake Dam, you should move to higher ground immediately.

