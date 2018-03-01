Man charged with murder after body of missing Virginia mom found

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - UPDATE (4:58 p.m.)

Alvin Keyster, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a dead body in connection with the death of Terrilynn St. John, according to NBC12.

UPDATE (12:49 p.m.)

Investigators now say the body found Thursday morning is Terrilynn St. John's.

Alvin Keyster, 23, is charged in connection with the death. It's not clear yet what his charges will be.

Keyster and St. John knew each other and lived close by.

Investigators say that Keyster showed detectives where the body was. The body was discovered around 9 a.m.

A medical examiner in Richmond will examine the body.

UPDATE

Sources confirm that an unidentified body was found about a mile from a missing woman's residence.

A person is now in custody and being questioned by detectives. A Virginia State Police forensic unit is also on the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Middlesex County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing mom after finding signs of a struggle in her yard and her children left home alone.

Investigators are looking for Terrilynn St. John, who was last seen the morning of Feb. 27. Her grandfather went to her home at 15 Mill Wharf Rd after she did not show up at work that day. He found the door to her home was left open, and her children - ages 1 and 3 - were alone inside. The grandfather then called police.

Investigators found her cell phone in a bush in the yard, and a broken necklace. Her car is still at the home.

Evidence collected at the scene has been sent to a state lab in Richmond to be analyzed. Investigators conducted a K-9 and aerial search of the area, as well as searching local boat landings and beaches. They have questioned several people, but they are not holding any suspects in custody at this time.

St. John is 23 years old, five-feet-six-inches tall, about 130 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes. She has several tattoos: "R.J.M." on her right wrist, a princess crown on her left wrist, and a cross on her ring finger.

Anyone with information about St. John is asked to call the Middlesex Sheriff's Office Hotline at 804-758-5600.

