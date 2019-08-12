Man gets 10 years for sexually assaulting woman at Virginia campground

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. - A man was sentenced to 10 years for sexually assaulting a woman at a Virginia campground.

Jason Karsten, 38, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman at a Lousia county campground, according to the Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney, Rusty McGuire.

Authorities say a 38-year-old woman was at the campground with her children in June 2018. She met Karsten while she was there.

One evening, the victim, accompanied by Karsten, walked to a lake where shortly after getting in the water, he sexually assaulted her, according to authorities.

The victim immediately told her friend and her son what happened, according to authorities.

At the sentencing Monday, Louisa County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Wood stressed that the assault was a “predatory attack on the victim” and emphasized the enormous psychological harm done to the victim.

Louisa County Circuit Court sentenced Karsten to 10 years in prison.

