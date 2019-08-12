Man wanted after stealing Yukon Denali parked at downtown Virginia bank in broad daylight

MARION, Va. - Police are searching for the man who they say stole someone's car while it was parked at a bank.

On Aug. 5, at about 4:30 p.m., Marion police responded after they said a man stole a black 2006 GMC Yukon Denali from in front of the Bank of Marion main branch.

Police described the suspect as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds and being in his late 20s or early 30s.

The vehicle was equipped with OnStar and was found abandoned that evening, 26 miles away at the Abingdon Lowe's.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Wes Thomas, with the Marion Police Department, at 276-783-8145 or email wthomas@marionva.org.

