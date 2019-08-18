M&M glamping campground mixes style with racing at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Va. - For many people, Bristol is more than just a race, it's an entire experience.

According to WCYB, one section of the Bristol Motor Speedway aims to provide a camping experience unlike any other. M&M offers a glampground where fans can stay. It combines style with racing.

Glamping is a glamourous way of camping, often a more resort-like experience than traditional camping.

“M&Ms is the official confectionary sponsor of NASCAR, and every season, we are looking for new ways to bring a colorful experience to the fans," said Ara Bella Smith, with Mars Communications.

Inside the tents is an M&M lover's dream. There's exclusive merchandise to keep including robes, sleep masks and of course candy.

But it isn't the M&M's that bring many fans to the campground. It's NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, who is sponsored by the chocolatey treat.

"Somehow I convinced (my husband) to do," said Jenni Guthrie. "So this is all me, and I think it's funny that I have Kyle Busch stuff on him."

But other campers say it's the camaraderie of the campground they enjoy.

"Everyone has been so nice," said Janet Starkey. "It's just so much fun to meet new people, and we've already met a lot of new friends."

M&M officials say the glampground experience may come to more tracks in the future, according to WCYB.

