Mountain Valley Pipeline construction halted by grandmother in a Ford Pinto

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. - A West Virginia woman is the latest to join the fight against the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Becky Crabtree, a 64-year-old author and retired schoolteacher, has blockaded herself in a 1971 Ford Pinto that is elevated off the ground at a pipeline worksite, according to Appalachians Against Pipelines.

The banners read, "defend what you love," "resist all pipelines," and "this is our home."

Mountain Valley Pipeline officials said Monday that they’re still not sure if they’ll change any plans after judges revoked permits for construction on federal land.

A spokeswoman said natural gas service is still on track to start in the first quarter of 2019.

On Friday, a panel of federal judges sided with environmentalists and canceled approval for the pipeline to cross the Jefferson National Forest, which includes areas in Giles and Montgomery counties, and in West Virginia.

