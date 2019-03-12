One dead, one injured after Nelson County crash

NELSON COUNTY, Va. - A person is dead and another is hurt after a crash Monday afternoon in Nelson County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say officers responded to the single-car crash around 1:20 p.m. Monday at Oak Ridge Road and Diggs Mountain Road near Trinity Episcopal Church.

The driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment, where the passenger later died from their injuries.

State police are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.