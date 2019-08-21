13 years ago today: Montgomery County Cpl. Eric Sutphin killed during manhunt

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Wednesday marks 13 years to the day since Montgomery County Cpl. Eric Sutphin was killed during a manhunt.

In 2006, William Morva escaped while being treated at the hospital and shot and killed security guard Derrick McFarland.

He then became the subject of a massive manhunt along the Huckleberry Trail.

Sutphin was killed while trying to take down Morva.

Sutphin left behind a wife and twin daughters.

Morva was executed for his crimes on July 6, 2017.

