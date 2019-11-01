18-year-old arrested after 'threatening message' found in boy's bathroom in Narrows High School

GILES COUNTY - Staff at Narrows High School discovered a threatening message in a boys' bathroom on Wednesday after school, according to the Giles County Sheriff's Office.

18-year-old Michael Pennington was arrested on suspicion of communicating a written threat on school property.

Though there didn't appear to be an immediate threat to school safety, the Sheriff's Office provided additional security at the school on Thursday.

Pennington is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Authorities have not released a booking photo of Pennington.

