Architects present more designs for new Pulaski County Middle School

PULASKI, Va.- - Parents were able to get another look at the future of Pulaski County Middle School.

It's been three months since people in the county voted to build a brand new middle school.

They're consolidating Dublin middle and Pulaski middle schools

Tuesday night parents were able to get an update on where that projects stands.

This 57 acres of land on Route 11 will look different in a few months when construction starts for the new Pulaski County Middle School. Parents and others in the community were able to get another look at the renderings and get more specifics on the building process concerning the sewer system during a design, architectural and engineering presentation. The school board says it's important to make sure this new school has everything needed to be the best building for students.

"It's a time-consuming process. We have toured many many schools over the last year. We have spoke to many administrators. We have numerous meetings with our programming committees in regards to the facilities whether it be theater arts or athletics or media center and so forth. So we had meeting after meeting to make sure we get this right," said Timmy Hurst, chairman of the Pulaski County School Board.

Hurst says they're right on schedule to get both schools in one location by October 2020.

The school is hoping to break ground on the new middle school later in the summer with construction actually starting in October.

