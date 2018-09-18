Authorities holding informational checkpoint to locate body of missing 3-month-old girl

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find the body of a missing 3-month-old girl.

From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office will be conducting an informational checkpoint at North Fork Baptist Church, 1436 Jennelle Road in Blacksburg.

Authorities say the purpose of this checkpoint is to attempt to obtain any information related to the disappearance of 3-month-old, Arieanna Day.

Based on information developed during the case, the Sheriff's Office believes that Andrew Terry, who is charged with improper disposal of a body, was in the North Fork, Jennelle, and Cedar Run roads area on Tuesday, Sept. 11, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

He was driving a black Nissan Maxima with Virginia tags VWP-1130.

The Sheriff's Office is looking for anyone who may have seen this vehicle pulled off on the side of the previously named roads during that time frame.

Anyone who saw the Maxima is asked to visit the checkpoint and talk with investigators.

Those unable to come to the checkpoint, are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Division at 540-382-6915, ext. 44418.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.