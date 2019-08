NARROWS, Va. - Authorities are currently investigating a tractor-trailer fire in Giles County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the fire is at the intersection of US-460 and VA-61 in Narrows. US-460 West is shut down in the area.

According to the Sheriff's Office, no injuries were reported and they believe no one was inside the truck at the time.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.