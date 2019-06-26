Authorities searching for missing Floyd 16-year-old girl

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Kalie Mae Alderman is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

On Monday, the Sheriff's Office received a report that she was missing from the Shooting Creek area of the county.

She was last seen wearing a white and gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and black high-top tennis shoes.

Kalie possibly has ties in the Pulaski County area.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at 540-745-9334.

