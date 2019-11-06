Blacksburg organization needs your help to create unique Christmas tree

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Downtown Blacksburg Inc. needs your help to create a unique Christmas tree.

The organization is making a tree out of about 400 small boxes left over from another project.

All of the boxes need to be painted green.

You can stop by the office and paint a box or take one home to paint and bring it back.

You can also decorate the box.

The tree will be on display at the Inn at Virginia Tech.

"We had lots of ideas and then it was, like, 'How do we make that work?' With a couple of people who are a little more technically minded than us, we've come up with this way and, now, seeing it start to assemble, it's pretty exciting," DBI Director Laureen Blakemore said.

All of the boxes need to be ready by Nov 20.

