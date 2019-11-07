Capitol Christmas Tree to stop in southwest Virginia

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

RAPHINE, Va. - The Capitol Christmas Tree is set to make a stop in southwest Virginia as it makes its nearly 2,000-mile trek across the country.

On Nov. 23, the tree will be at the White's Travel Center at 2440 Raphine Road in Raphine from 2 to 3 p.m.

The Carson National Forest, in partnership with the New Mexico Tourism Department and nonprofit Choose Outdoors, will bring the tree from the Carson National Forest in New Mexico to Washington D.C.

Starting Nov. 11, you can track the tree's journey in real-time online.

