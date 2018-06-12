Carroll County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 6-year-old boy

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. - The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 6-year-old boy.

Derek Michael Barnett was last seen June 7. He is believed to be with a parent who no longer has custody, and may be in Indiana.

Derek is 4' and 65 lbs. He has noticeable dental damage.

The sheriff's office does not have a vehicle description at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Office at 276-728-4146 or the Hillsville Police Department at 276-728-2251.

