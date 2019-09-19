Christiansburg High School students to be rock stars for night

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Some local students are going to be rock stars for a night!



A Christiansburg High School choir won a contest to perform with the band Foreigner onstage next week in Roanoke.



Choirs from schools all over southwest Virginia recorded themselves singing a cover of Foreigner's song - "I Want to Know What Love Is." Then it was up to the public to vote.



The Christiansburg choir won with over 4,600 votes. Students said they can't wait to get onstage.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Koby Brown, a member of the choir. "We need to really thank our community and just all the schools around us for supporting us."

The group will get to perform that song alongside Foreigner during a concert at Elmwood Park in Roanoke on Sept. 26.

