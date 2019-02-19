Christiansburg stepfather pleads guilty to 'severe physical abuse' of 3 stepsons

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - The stepfather of three boys in Montgomery County pleaded guilty to abusing them.

In court Tuesday, Benjamin Crockett, 33, admitted to physically attacking his wife's children.

Prosecutors say Crockett pleaded guilty to three counts of child abuse and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Crocket will serve two years and 11 months in jail. He was sentenced to 20 years, but the judge suspended part of the sentence.

At the time we published our story on this case in May, the boys were 7, 10 and 11 years old.

The boys told investigators that Crockett beat them and tied one of them to a bed.

Police said the children were kept in a filthy home filled with dog feces.

There were a total of seven adult dogs and 12 puppies in the basement, according to a search warrant. The entire downstairs floor was matted with dog feces, causing an "unbearable smell." Dog feces was also on the walls, and was found in almost every room in the house.

Victoria Crockett, the boy's mother and Benjamin Crockett's wife, is set to enter a plea on her abuse charges next month.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.