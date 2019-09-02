Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department mourns one of their own

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - The Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Brian Horne was an active member of the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department since 1997 and was a past vice president of the Southwest Virginia Firefighters Association as well as a life member of the Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad. He was also an honorary member of Christiansburg Rescue after being an active member from 1994 to 1997.

'Brian, we can't thank you enough for serving your community with such dedication. Rest easy," said the department's Facebook post.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.